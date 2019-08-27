Venice-West L.A. JACL Announces Scholarship Winner

Nicole Suzuki, an honor student who will be attending Northeastern University this fall, was selected winner of the Venice-West Los Angeles chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League’s Jack Nomura High School Scholarship recently.

Suzuki, 18, graduated from the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES) with a weighted 4.15 grade point average and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction by the College Board. The daughter of Paul and Carole Suzuki of Los Angeles was a member of the varsity swim and water polo teams and was student body treasurer.

She applied to more than a dozen colleges and chose Northeastern University in Boston, where she plans to study cellular and molecular biology and would like to pursue a career in genetic research.

Her father, a judge for the Los Angeles County Superior Court, is a former JACL chapter president.

The $1,000 scholarship is named in honor of the late Jack Nomura, a longtime chapter board member.

For more information, contact the Venice-WLA JACL at [email protected] or visit the chapter’s Facebook page.