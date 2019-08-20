Waggin’ at the Week

Aki’s Pup-up Pawty was held Aug. 11 at Little Tokyo’s JACCC Plaza as part of the 79th Nisei Week Japanese Festival. Visitors, with or without their canine companions, had their pictures taken with Aki the Akita, Nisei Week’s mascot.

Local organizations represented included Infinite Love Animal Rescue. Executive Director Kandace Kuwahara is pictured with 12-year-old Nigel, who is available for adoption.

This year’s event featured puppy adoptions.

Visitors had an opportunity to try out doga (yoga for dogs).

Pet portraits were painted by Quincy Sutton.

An appropriately attired pup takes a dip in a wading pool.

Shiba Block Pawty provided a place for dogs to pose for photos.

Aki helped to promote Fuji School — located in the JACCC — which teaches Japanese.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo