Screening of ‘Flo’s Bus’ at GVJCI

GARDENA — The documentary short “Flo’s Bus” will be screened on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 12 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

For over 15 years, 77-year-old Flo Matsuda has organized L.A.-to-Vegas bus trips for her Hawaii-born, Japanese American, senior gambling buddies, where they share food, play Hawaiian music, and dance hula. What they don’t realize is that this trip will be Flo’s last.

Hawaii-born director, producer and editor Dean Ishida has worked in the non-fiction realm for over 20 years. His earlier projects, the short film “Ruckus!” and the feature “My Lazy White Friends,” have collectively won eight awards and been screened at film festivals around the world.

There will be a Q&A session with the director and Matsuda herself.

Free but donations appreciated. For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or email [email protected]