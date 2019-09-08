8th Annual J-Sei Family Festival

EL CERRITO — J-Sei’s eighth annual Family Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m. at El Cerrito Community Center, 7007 Moeser Lane, El Cerrito.

The event celebrates Keiro no Hi or Respect for the Aged Day.

Entertainment will include an okonomiyaki demonstration by Alan Hirahara, Tatsumaki Taiko, Hula Sisters, J-Sei’s own Minyo no Odori, and calligraphy artist Shioh Kato at 1:15 p.m.

Activities include manju making, paper lantern making, and kid’s bento. To learn watercolor koi fish sculpture, sign up for a class time.

The delicious lunch menu contains a variety of contributions from friends and fellow organizations, such as Berkeley Higashi Honganji Buddhist Women’s Association, Eden Japanese Community Center, and Berkeley Methodist United Church.

Look forward to desserts — mochi, manju and shaved ice.

For more information, visit www.j-sei.org.