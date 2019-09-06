‘After Life,’ ‘Whisper of the Heart’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — The monthly Japanese Movie Night will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

For adults: “After Life” (1998), directed by Hirokazu Koreeda. A small mid-20th century social-service-style office is a way station for the souls of the recently deceased, where they are processed before entering their personal heaven – a single happy memory re-experienced for eternity. The cast includes Arata, Erika Oda and Susumu Terajima.

For kids: “Whisper of the Heart” (1995), directed by Yoshifumi Kondo and written by Hayao Miyazaki, based on the 1989 manga of the same name. An animated love story between a girl who loves reading books and a boy who has previously checked out all of the library books she chooses.

Free admission and popcorn. Short reflection after screening.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.