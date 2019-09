Nanka Nippon Minyo Kyokai’s annual festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrance. Groups from around Southern California, including Matsutoyo Kai (pictured), will perform Japanese folk music and dance. Tickets are $10. Box office: (310) 781-7171.

