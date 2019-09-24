An Evening with George Takei

SAN FRANCISCO — Actor, activist and author George Takei will appear in conversation with Mina Kim, evening anchor and Friday host of “Forum” on KQED, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. (check-in at 5:30 p.m.) at the Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco.

This program is part of The Commonwealth Club’s Good Lit series, underwritten by the Bernard Osher Foundation.

With an acting career spanning six decades, Takei is known around the world for his founding role in the acclaimed television series “Star Trek,” in which he played Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise. But Takei’s story goes where few stories have gone before.

From a childhood spent with his family wrongfully imprisoned in Japanese American internment camps during World War II to becoming one of the country’s leading figures in the fight for social justice, LGBTQ rights and marriage equality, Takei remains a powerful voice on issues ranging from politics to pop culture. Mashable.com named him the No. 1 most influential person on Facebook, currently with 10.4 million likes and 2.8 million followers on Twitter.

Takei hosts the AARP-produced YouTube series “Takei’s Take,” and is the subject of “To Be Takei,” Jennifer M. Kroot’s documentary on his life and career. On his own YouTube channel, Takei and his husband Brad Takei bring viewers into their personal life in the heightened-reality web series “It Takeis Two.”

Takei made his Broadway debut in the musical “Allegiance,” inspired by his true-life experience during WWII. “Allegiance” ran in New York in 2015 and 2016 and had its Los Angeles premiere in 2018.

He currently appears in the AMC series “The Terror: Infamy,” which combines the Japanese American incarceration with a tale of the supernatural.

In his new graphic memoir, “They Called Us Enemy,” Takei revisits his haunted childhood as one of 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned by the U.S. government. He details the forces that shaped him — and America itself — in a tale of courage, country, loyalty and love.

Come for a rare visit with an American icon about his life, his activism and his ongoing mission to ensure that, at least on Earth, very few frontiers are final.

Tickets: $15 to $70. For reservations, click here.