Anime Feature ‘Promare’ at Selected Theaters

“Promare” will be screened at selected theaters on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) and Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

The first feature-length film from the acclaimed Studio Trigger, creators of the hit series “Kill la Kill” and “Little Witch Academia,” and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (“Gurren Lagann,” “Kill la Kill”), “Promare” uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish, begins.

Up next: Studio Ghibli’s “The Secret World of Arrietty,” directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed) and Monday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.