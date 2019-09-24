Aratani CARE Award Applications Now Available

UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center announces that the 2019-2020 Aratani CARE Award applications will be accepted between Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m.

Awards will be announced in January 2020. Information about the funding and how to apply is available at the Aratani CARE website: http://www.aratanicare.org/

The George and Sakaye Aratani Community Advancement Research Endowment or Aratani CARE Awards are given to projects that will benefit and advance the Japanese American community. Projects that strengthen ties between the Japanese American community and UCLA students, staff, and faculty will receive particular consideration. Award recipients must list and acknowledge UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and the Aratani CARE Award as co-sponsors on all PR and programs.

Nonprofit organizations and qualified individuals are invited to apply for awards that generally range from, but are not limited to, $1,000 to $5,000. Recent past awardees include: UCLA Nikkei Student Union; Asian Americans Advancing Justice; Gardena Pioneer Project; Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute; Grateful Crane Ensemble; Little Tokyo Historical Society; Little Tokyo Service Center; Kizuna; Japanese Community Youth Council; Media Bridges, Inc.; Washizu Films; Nichi Bei Foundation; and Vigilant Love.

Specific questions about the award that are not covered on the website may be sent to the Aratani Care Team’s email address: [email protected]