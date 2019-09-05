Community Meeting on Nikkei Senior Facilities

An announcement of the outcome of a survey on whether there is a need for Nikkei senior facilities will take place at a community meeting on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maryknoll Japanese Catholic Center, 222 S. Hewitt St. between Second and Third streets in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo/Arts District.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Open to the public.

The survey involved nearly 1,500 participants across four generations of Nikkei who reside in the U.S. They were asked if they would need a culturally sensitive retirement home, assisted living facility, nursing home, and/or memory care program. Participants were also asked if they would volunteer, make donations, or make referrals to a nonprofit Nikkei senior facility.

A feasibility study was conducted to determine the sustainability and affordability of such a facility.

Guest speakers are Dr. Christina Miyawaki of University of Houston, Dr. Tazuko Shibusawa of New York University (video presentation), Ray Hamaguchi, and Dr. Keiko Ikeda of Los Angeles.

For inquiries, email [email protected] or call (323) 363-3680.

This research was funded by a UCLA Asian American Studies Center/Aratani CARE grant and by Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy.