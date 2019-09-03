‘Dream Blossoms’ Screening at JAMsj

SAN JOSE — “Dream Blossoms: 60 Years of Zenichiro Uchida and the Refugee Immigrants” will be screened on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, 535 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

“Dream Blossoms” is a powerful documentary of Zenichiro Uchida (1921-2006), a man who helped immigrate over 300 Japanese to California and started flower businesses in Salinas in the 1960s. By the 1980s, there were over 60 growers in the Salinas area.

Come celebrate the life of Uchida and his message, “Angels of Peace.” Producer Ted Uchida, Zenichiro’s son, will give a talk about his father and the making of the film.

Also upcoming: Closing reception for “Agrarianaa” on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring some seeds, cuttings or potted plants to swap with someone else and celebrate the ending to an amazing show.

Free with admission to the museum: $8 adults, $5 seniors (65+), $5 students, free for children under 5.

RSVP: (408) 294-3138 or [email protected]

Info: www.jamsj.org