Free Screening of Original ‘Godzilla’ at Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, will host a free screening of “Godzilla” (1954, 96 minutes), directed by Ishiro Honda, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.

Godzilla (a.k.a. Gojira) is the roaring granddaddy of all monster movies. It’s also a remarkably humane and melancholy drama, made in Japan at a time when the country was reeling from nuclear attack and H-bomb testing in the Pacific. Its rampaging radioactive beast, the poignant embodiment of an entire population’s fears, became a beloved international icon of destruction, spawning almost 30 sequels.

A thrilling, tactile spectacle that continues to be a cult phenomenon, the original Japanese version is presented here with English subtitles. (The version released in the U.S. was re-edited to include actor Raymond Burr and remove anti-nuclear themes.)

No RSVP required; seating first-come, first-served. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.