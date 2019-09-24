Having a Blast at Tanaka Farms

IRVINE — Who wants to shoot a pumpkin out of a cannon? Tours of the world-famous Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch — with all of your favorites and some new and improved guest experiences — run through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Admission is $4 per person; wagon ride is $6 for unlimited rides; petting zoo is $6 (everything is free for children 2 and under). Sanrio Entry Package is $20 and includes admission, wagon ride, petting zoo, and limited-edition Sanrio + Tanaka Farms Hello Kitty plush. Game and activity tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Parking passes (only required on weekends) are $10.

Tanaka Farms is located at 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine. For more information, call (949) 653-2100 or visit: www.tanakafarms.com/pumpkin-patch-faq