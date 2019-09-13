Hit Japanese Zombie Movie at Alamo Drafthouse

“One Cut of the Dead,” Japan’s most successful independent film of all time and an official Fantastic Fest 2018 selection, is now playing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 700 W. Seventh St., Suite U240, Los Angeles.

“Seriously? Another zombie film? We know… we had the same reaction,” said Annick Mahnert, director of international programming at Fantastic Fest. “Some of us may have even stopped watching 30 minutes into the film. Luckily, we gave it another chance. Why am I telling you this? Because we know you’re as weary of the zombie clichés as we are. Trust us: once this film passes the 30-minute mark, you’ll fall in love like we did.

“This film is so much fun! Shinichiro Ueda constructs a terrific horror comedy with lots of heart around a surprisingly sweet story of a family sticking together when the going gets tough.

“Dad is a director hoping for a project that will put him on the map, Mom’s an actress whose career was cut short by a debilitating illness, and the daughter is only paying attention to her father’s work because he might cast her favorite actor as one of the leads. But they’ll come together when Dad is offered a one-cut zombie film that will be broadcast live on TV. It’s a situation ripe for chaos, mayhem, and good laughs as the family joins forces to avoid a public disaster.

““One Cut of the Dead’ is sharp in its satirization of low-budget filmmaking and the craziness that comes with it. Smart and original, there is no doubt it will become a festival favorite amongst audiences.”

The cast includes Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama and Harumi Shuhama.

Showtimes:

Friday, Sept. 13, 6:30 and 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 3:50 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2:10 and 4:50 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16, 7 and 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 4:50 and 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 4:20 and 9:35 p.m.

This film is not rated. Children 6 and up will be allowed only with an adult; children under 6 will not be allowed.

For more information, call (213) 217-9027 or visit http://drafthouse.com/los-angeles.