JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»‘Japanese American Health’ Talk at GVJCI

‘Japanese American Health’ Talk at GVJCI

0

Posted On ,

GARDENA — Keiro Healthy Living Programs will present “Japanese American Health: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” on Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Laura Lee

Laura Lee, program associate at Keiro, will address common questions, such as:

• What are the common chronic health conditions among Japanese Americans?

• What are the differences in health between generations?

• What can you do to age with confidence at any age?

To sign up, email [email protected] or call (310) 324-6611.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted and are made possible by Keiro along with support from community partners, donors and volunteers.

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply