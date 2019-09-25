‘Japanese American Health’ Talk at GVJCI

GARDENA — Keiro Healthy Living Programs will present “Japanese American Health: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” on Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Laura Lee, program associate at Keiro, will address common questions, such as:

• What are the common chronic health conditions among Japanese Americans?

• What are the differences in health between generations?

• What can you do to age with confidence at any age?

To sign up, email [email protected] or call (310) 324-6611.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted and are made possible by Keiro along with support from community partners, donors and volunteers.