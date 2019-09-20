Japanese Classic Car Show This Saturday in Long Beach

LONG BEACH — The ruby is a gemstone that symbolizes love and passion; it is also the 15th-anniversary gemstone.The organizers of the Japanese Classic Car Show (JCCS) invite you to join the love and passion on display as more than 550 cars, Japanese classic motorcycles, dozens of vendors and 10,000 attendees visit the 15th JCCS at Marina Green Park, 386 E. Shoreline Dr. in Long Beach, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over those 15 years, there have seen some changes. JCCS has been at the forefront of gaining the acceptance of Japanese cars into the world of classic cars in America. What was once forgotten and discarded is now celebrated and revered.

From just a couple of hundred cars attending in 2005 to nearly 600 last year; from a few thousand people through the gate to more than 10,000 in 2018, JCCS is grateful for the opportunity to have been a pioneering proponent of the idea that Japanese cars and classic cars need not be mutually exclusive. If you’re wondering how the long-simmering grassroots enthusiasm for old-school Japanese cars finally took off, look no further than JCCS — it is the original, biggest and best Japanese classic-car show you’ll find on American shores.

As always, the JCCS event draws in the diversity that is inherent in the hobby. Factory-stock? Highly modified and customized? American-spec? JDM? Cars not even available in the States? Pick a marque; it will be represented. Some vehicles will have weathered the decades unchanged from factory trim; others have been reborn into performance machines with capabilities that no one dreamed of when these cars were new. What favorites and friends can we expect to see once again this year? What new styles and acquaintances will we discover at the same time?

And don’t forget about JCCS’ ninth Annual Japanese Classic Motorcycle Show. Japanese bikes pre-dated widespread acceptance of Japanese cars in the States, and this class is a nod to the pioneers who have made JCCS possible. They share other similarities: while displaying a simple, honest beauty in original form, builders modify and dramatically change their rides.

The appearance of vintage Japanese motorcycles was a dramatic addition to the show; their wide acceptance with our friends, fans and audience has ensured that they will be brought back for another year.

Sponsors include Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Yokohama, Motul, Mothers, Matchbox, TEIN, Z-car Garage, and JDM Legends.

Parking locations include the Long Beach Convention Center (across from the park) on East Shoreline Drive ($15 fee for regular vehicle all day).

Admission is $15. Free entry for kids under 12 with an adult. No pets allowed in show area. No skates, bicycles, alcohol, drones or outside food (food trucks will be available). For more information, visit http://japaneseclassiccarshow.com.