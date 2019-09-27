Jazz ’n Paz to Feature Gary Fukushima’s GF3

PASADENA — The Jazz ‘n Paz fall concert series, showcasing some of L.A.’s finest jazz musicians, kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. at Neighborhood UU Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, featuring GF3: Gary Fukushima (piano/keyboard), Miles Senzaki (drums), and JP Maramba (bass).

GF3 has just released their first EP, “Preludes, Book I.”

Fukushima, a pianist, composer, educator and writer, is on the faculties of CSU Northridge, Pasadena City College, and the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. He has performed throughout the U.S. and in Asia with Alphonso Johnson (Carlos Santana, Weather Report), Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa, Genesis, Phil Collins), Blue Note singer/songwriter Priscilla Ahn, actresses and singers Mia Maestro, Marilu Henner and Renee Olstead, and acclaimed ensembles such as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the Sabella Consort, and many others.

Fukushima is a freelance writer of jazz events for **LA Weekly, LA Jazz Scene** and other publications. He is a co-founder and artistic director of the Los Angeles Jazz Collective, a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote improvised jazz music, and to create a stronger community among L.A. jazz musicians.

Concerts are presented one Sunday each month: Nov. 17 — 2 + 1 Plus Latin featuring Louie Cruz Beltran; Dec. 22 — Carols of the Belles. Season tickets are $65; tickets for individual concerts are also available.

Tickets/info: (626) 296-9843, [email protected]salacarte.com, https://www.jazznpaz.com