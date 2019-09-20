JWSSC Celebrates 115th Anniversary in Torrance

TORRANCE — The Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California will have a lunch celebrating their 115th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance-South Bay, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance (penthouse).

Established in 1904, the JWSSC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide service to the community, to share Japanese cultural heritage, and to provide assistance to youth and those in need as it continues to build goodwill between the U.S. and Japan.

Registration is at 11 a.m. with tea ceremony and displays of flower arrangements and calligraphy. Lunch and program, including Japanese dancing, will begin at 12 noon.

Ticket information: $75 per person. RSVP by Sept. 30 to Marie Tanaka, 806 W. Markland Dr., Monterey Park, CA 91754 with names of guests.

Direct any inquiries to Kayoko Kay Inose at [email protected] or (310) 541-8022 or Kitty Sankey at [email protected] or (213) 709-7438.