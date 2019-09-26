Kansha Craft Show at GVJCI

GARDENA — The fifth annual Kansha Craft Show Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Shoppers, it’s never too early to begin your holiday shopping, and what better way to kick it off with unique, handmade specialty gifts? Or, treat yourself.

Small bites, including tasty Spam musubi, chili rice, andagi, beverages and more, will be available for purchase.

Donations are also welcome. All proceeds benefit the GVJCI. For more information, contact Cathy Lee at [email protected] or (310) 324-6611.