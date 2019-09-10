Keiro Symposium ‘Aging Into Tomorrow’ to Be Held in Long Beach

LONG BEACH — Keiro is presenting a symposium, “Aging into Tomorrow – An Innovative Approach to the Aging Process,” on Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Westin Long Beach, 333 E. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach.

This one-day gathering for baby boomers, older adults, and industry leaders alike highlights wellness, technology, and aging trends that impact our community.

The symposium will feature two keynote sessions. Dr. Candice Hall, owner and CEO of Next Advanced Medicine, will speak about the latest research on cognitive decline and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease from a functional medicine approach. Tracey Doi and Douglas Moore from Toyota Motor North America will share some of their newest innovations and products that address mobility challenges for everyone.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to select one out of three breakout tracks: Aging at Home, Social Connections, and Whole-Person Care. Each track will consist of a morning speaker, who will provide an overview of the track theme, and an afternoon panel highlighting related services and products.

Panelists include Dr. Jessica Louie, a KonMari consultant; Brian Shulman, business development director at Intuition Robotics; and Wendi Burkhardt, CEO of Silvernest, an app for older adults looking for roommates.

Keiro is also pleased to welcome Emmy Award-winning tech reporter Rich DeMuro of KTLA-TV as one of the panel moderators.

More information on the symposium tracks and speakers is available on Keiro’s website.

Registration check-in begins at 8 a.m. Following the keynote and track sessions, an innovation fair featuring the panelists will be hosted from 3 to 4 p.m.

Symposium registration is $50 per person and will be open until Friday, Sept. 20. To register, visit https://www.keiro.org/symposium. For any questions regarding the event, call (213) 873-5700 or email [email protected]