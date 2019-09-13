‘Life in a Japanese American Internment Camp’ at Santa Monica History Museum

SANTA MONICA — Learn about “Life in a Japanese American Internment Camp” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Santa Monica History Museum, 1350 7th St. in Santa Monica.

The speaker, Ted Tetsudo Tanaka, was in Manzanar, Block 24, Barracks 2, Unit 4.

His parents emigrated from Japan to Sawtelle/West Los Angeles early in the 20th century. He was born in and has lived his entire life in Los Angeles, except during World War II.

Tanaka will present many photographs from before and during their 1940s imprisonment.

Free and open to the public. To RSVP, call (310) 395-2290 or email [email protected] For more information, visit www.santamonicahistory.org.