Midori Kai Boutique This Weekend

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The annual Midori Kai Arts and Crafts Boutique will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym of Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd. in Mountain View.

Talented and creative artisans will display and sell handcrafted jewelry, clothing, pottery and more. There will also be Asian foods, drawings throughout the day, and entertainment — Lotus Preschool Singers at 10:30 a.m. and singer Mark Takeda at 2 p.m.

Midori Kai reserves 100 percent of boutique proceeds for grants to support selected nonprofit organizations. This year’s recipients: Asian Pacific Islander Leadership Institute, Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach, Japanese American Museum of San Jose, and Yu-Ai Kai Keiro Kai Program.

For more information, contact Phyllis Osaki, (925) 596-1770, [email protected]; Marsha Baird, (510) 579-1518, [email protected]; www.midorikai.com. Do not call Mountain View Buddhist Temple.