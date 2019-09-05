‘Millennium Actress’ at Selected Theaters on Sept. 15

“Millennium Actress” (2001), directed by Satoshi Kon, will be screened one day only at the following Laemmle theaters on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.:

Glendale 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As she recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories. They witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police.

Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Kon could deliver. Boasting countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” this is a must-see for anime fans of all ages.

Info: (310) 478-3836, www.laemmle.com