Minidoka Visitor Center Open in September, October

JEROME, Idaho — The Minidoka National Historic Site’s temporary Visitor Center at the Herrmann House will be open to the public for the fall season in September and October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guided tours will be available on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. when weather and staffing permit.

The site is closed in the winter and on federal holidays.

When Japanese Americans from the West Coast were sent to War Relocation Authority camps during World War II, Minidoka incarcerated over 13,000 people during its operations, with peak population at 9,397 people, making it Idaho’s seventh-largest city.

For more information, visit: www.nps.gov/miin