‘Mirai’ Screening at Torrance’s Armstrong Theatre

TORRANCE — The animated feature “Mirai” (2018, 98 minutes) will be screened on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.) at the James R. Armstrong Theatre, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance.

From acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (“Summer Wars,” “Wolf Children”) and Japan’s Studio Chizu comes a daringly original story of love passed down through generations. When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family.

As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai… until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?

The 2019 Academy Award nominee for best animated film and the epic capstone of Hosoda’s career, Mirai is a sumptuous, magical, and emotionally soaring adventure about the ties that bring families together and make us who we are.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free admission and parking. No registration required. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Before the screening, come to Japanese Conversation Café: Tea Time from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the theater lobby. Free admission but RSVP required.

Presented by the Japan Foundation Los Angeles. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.