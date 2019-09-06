‘Moving Walls’ Screening and Gallery Talk in S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO — “Moving Walls: The Barracks of America’s Concentration Camps” will be presented by filmmaker Sharon Yamato and photojournalist Stan Honda on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Gallery talk at 11 a.m. at the Military Intelligence Service Historic Learning Center, 640 N. Mason St. in the Presidio. Sponsored by the National Japanese American Historical Society.

Screening at 2 p.m. at San Francisco Public Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St. Discussion with former detainees Hiroshi Kashiwagi and Yae Wada, moderated by civil rights activist Don Tamaki.

A documentary and book tell the story of what happened to the barracks built to house Japanese Americans during World War II in the Heart Mountain camp in Wyoming. “Moving Walls” brings together two tales of struggle and resilience: the confinement of a people based solely on race and the settling of the American frontier by modern pioneers who used them to survive. It was an American nightmare that turned into the American dream.