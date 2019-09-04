Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 8, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Christina Newhard’s Sari-Sari Storybooks publishes beautifully illustrated picture books for 5-to-8-year-olds written to the diverse cultures of the Philippines and celebrating the uniqueness of Filipino storytelling.

On Sept. 15, the Hakone Foundation is hosting its annual gala, which will celebrate the scenic beauty and fascinating history of the gardens. NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa will emcee and June Kuramoto of the Grammy-nominated band Hiroshima will perform. Pictured: Executive Director Shozo Kagoshima.

“Tabemasho” is the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Northern California’s biggest annual fundraising event. This year’s celebration on Sept. 21 will feature culinary creations from chefs, restaurants and vendors from the Bay Area, Hawaii and Japan. Many of the food booths will share dishes that have been passed down to them from family/friends and mentors. Pictured: Diane Matsuda of JCCCNC.

More than 10,000 Japanese Americans lived at Manzanar, one of 10 internment camps, by September 1942. The 500-acre housing section was surrounded by barbed wire and eight guard towers with searchlights and patrolled by military police. This is a first-grade class photo from the 1944-45 school year. One of the kids pictured, Ko Nishimura, is searching for his classmates and wants to have a reunion. If you can identify someone, email Ranger Patricia at [email protected]

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).