Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 15, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Passionate about using stories to accelerate social change, Wendy Hanamura uses her communication skills to share the remarkable mission of the Internet Archive — providing people everywhere with equal, unfettered access to knowledge. This year, Internet Archive is working with Densho, a Japanese American historical organization, to digitize 500 of the most important books from Japanese American history — making them available to anyone in the world online, for free, forever.

Betting on Our Future (BOOF) is a youth-led, problem gambling awareness campaign empowering young people to inform their communities about problem gambling and create change. Students are responsible for creating live performances, video projects and public service announcements to communicate the risks and signs of problem gambling.

The original Filipino rock band Dakila formed in 1972 with a five-year recording contract with Epic/Columbia Records, only to disband two years later. The band was recently put back together by David Bustamante, one of its original members, and has upcoming performances in the Bay Area. He performs an original song live in the “Asian Pacific America” studio.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).