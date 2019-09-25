Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 29, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

This year is the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, one of the most significant American achievements. The Chinese workers who played an integral part in building it are finally being recognized.

Gerry Low-Sabado is a community preservationist who discovered she descended from the Chinese people that built a fishing village in the Monterey Bay. Since discovering her family’s experiences, she has made the effort to reclaim her family’s history and make it part of American history.

There was once more than one Chinatown in San Jose. We give you a glimpse of the many artifacts that have been preserved at the Chinese American Historical Museum inside San Jose History Park.

Melody of China, a San Francisco ensemble from the top music conservatories in China, perform in the “Asian Pacific America” studio.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).