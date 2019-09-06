Nikiko Masumoto to Speak at ‘California on the Table’

SAN FRANCISCO — Join California Humanities for “California on the Table,” an evening celebrating the state’s delicious food stories, on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at One Kearny Club, 23 Geary St., 11th Floor, San Francisco.

Taking a closer look at the connection between the humanities and California’s rich food traditions, you’ll hear from featured guest Nikiko Masumoto of Masumoto Family Farm and past grantees Lisa Morehouse and Steven Wong.

Chef Reem Assil of Reem’s California will be providing traditional Arab street food made with California love.

Nikiko Masumoto is a memory keeper, community worker, artist, and fourth-generation farmer in California where she grows organic nectarines, apricots, peaches and grapes for raisins with her family.

“California Foodways” producer Lisa Morehouse is on a mission: to travel to every county in the state, finding stories about food, agriculture, and — most importantly — the people that make both possible.

Steven Wong curated “LA Heat: Taste Changing Condiments,” an exhibit that brought together over 30 L.A.-based artists from disparate art worlds, to explore Los Angeles’ diversity through the city’s culinary innovation.

Chef Reem Assil is a James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef West and founder of Reem’s, an Oakland eatery inspired by her own Palestinian-Syrian household and Arab street-corner bakeries.

Tickets are $100 ($50 tax-deductible) and support California Humanities’ work throughout the state. For tickets, click here.