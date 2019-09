Alan Rosenberg (left), Greg Watanabe and Emily Kuroda read the “Dialog of Salvation” during a program at the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts on Aug. 23. The event featured actor/activist George Takei and celebrated World War II-era Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara, who saved thousands of Jewish refugees from the Holocaust by giving them visas that allowed them to leave Lithuania before the arrival of the Nazis. (MIE ASO/Rafu Shimpo)

