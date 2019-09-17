‘Oysters, Bites and Biiru’ at GVJCI

GARDENA — “Oysters, Bites and Biiru,” Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s inaugural signature event fundraiser, will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at GVJCI’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Food and drinks will be provided by The Jolly Oyster, @Home Kitchen, Gardena Bowl, Kansha Creamery, Sapporo Beer, Smog City Brewery, Three Weavers Brewing Company, and Honest Abe.

Early bird: $40 until Sept. 19. At the door: $50. Ticket includes a set m enu with additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Must be 21 or older. To purchase tickets and for more info, call (310) 324-6611, email [email protected] or visit http://jci-gardena.org/oysters-bites–biiru.