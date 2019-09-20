‘Prince of Darkness’ Screening at East West Players

John Carpenter’s “Prince of Darkness” (1987) will be screened at East West Players’ David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo, on Friday, Sept. 27.

The former Union Church, which stood empty after the congregation moved to a new building, was used extensively in this horror classic. The church was later converted into Union Center for the Arts, which houses EWP, Visual Communications and LA Artcore.

The event is co-presented by EWP, Horror’s Hallowed Grounds and Haunted Little Tokyo.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Explore the site and recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the film. Get a tour with Sean Clark of Horror’s Hallowed Grounds.

Q&A at 8 p.m. with special guests, including cast member Dennis Dun (“Big Trouble in Little China,” “The Last Emperor”), will be followed by the screening.

Synopsis: A sinister secret has been kept in the basement of an abandoned Los Angeles church for many years. With the death of a priest belonging to a mysterious sect, another priest opens the door to the basement and discovers a vat containing a green liquid. The priest contacts a group of physics graduate students to investigate it.

Unfortunately, they discover that the liquid contains the essence of Satan himself, and they also discover that he will release his father — an all-powerful Anti-God. The liquid later comes to life itself, turning some of the students into zombies as the Devil comes forward to release his father. Will these students be able to stop him?

The cast also includes Victor Wong, Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker, Lisa Blount, Susan Blanchard, Anne Marie Howard, Ann Yen, Ken Wright, Dirk Blocker and Alice Cooper.

Tickets are $25. For more information, call (213) 625-7000 or visit www.eastwestplayers.org.