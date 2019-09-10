‘Rashomon’ Comes to Atwater Village Theatre Sept. 20-22

A new production of the classic “Rashomon” for the stage is coming to the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Presented by Kuro Productions and CAPS, the play was written for Broadway in 1959 by Fay and Michael Kanin, based on the film that made director Akira Kurosawa famous across the world. Kurosawa combined two short stories by Ryunosuke Akutagawa (1892-1927), who often wrote cutting-edge tales strongly influenced by Buddhist teachings.

The story lays bare five temptations that human-beings must avoid – murder, theft, sexual misconduct, lying and intoxication – in adherence to the Buddhist code of ethics. A hopeful message is imparted to the audience at the story’s conclusion.

A psychological play that investigates the nature of truth and meaning of justice, “Rashomon” presents the differing perspectives of four people, a man’s murder and the rape of his wife, 1,000 years ago near Kyoto.

Directed by Aramazd Stephanian. Cast: Tony Kim, Yukari Black, Jo Sung, Kazumi Zatkin, Toy Lei, Kevin Owyang, Katie May Porter, Scotty Crowe, Manik Bahl, Grace Li. Sword-fighting/stunt coordinators: Tadahiro Nakamura, Masa Kanome.

Showtimes: Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.; Sept. 21 at 3 and 8 p.m.; Sept. 22 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For reservations or more information, call (818) 769-5697 or go to http://rashomontickets.eventbrite.com.