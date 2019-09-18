Rising Stars Program Taking Applications

The Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program has extended its application deadline to Sept. 20.

The first workshop is on Saturday, Oct. 26, and the program ends with a culmination and reception on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

What Will I Do?

Participate in a series of active, engaging workshops on a variety of leadership topics. Apply newly developed skills to complete a group project. Network with other participants interested in learning how to make an impact in the Japanese American community.

How Is the Program Structured?

The program consists of eight interactive workshops. Throughout the program, students will plan and execute a group project, as well as participate in cultural and social activities. The program concludes with a culmination.

Program Schedule and Cost

Oct. 26: “Team Dynamic” workshop

Nov. 9: Beach outing

Nov. 23: “Speak to Persuade” workshop

Dec. 7: “Assertiveness/Ethics” workshop

Jan. 11: “Japanese American Heritage” workshop

Jan. 25: “Cultural Awareness” workshop

Feb. 8: “Networking” workshop

Feb. 22: College Life 101

March 7: Final group project event

March 14: Review session

March 28: Culmination

Program fee: $250, payable upon acceptance to the program. Actual cost of the Program is in excess of $1,000 per student, but is underwritten by donations and sponsorships.

All workshops will take place at Japanese American Culture & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., or at Union Church, 401 E. Third St., both in Little Tokyo.

All workshops and events are held on Saturdays and generally last from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Continental breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided to participants.

Selection Criteria

Applicants will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Ability to complete the full program

Interest in further involvement with Japanese American community organizations

Willingness to cultivate an ongoing relationship with the Japanese American community

A maximum of 25 students will be selected to participate in the program

All application material must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 20. Register online: https://www.risingstarsylp.org/application.html

Applicants will be notified on Sunday, Oct. 6.