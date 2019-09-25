Sake Day 2019 at Hotel Kabuki

SAN FRANCISCO — The Bay Area’s Original Sake People @TrueSake present Sake Day 2019 on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

This is the definitive sake party experience. There are many sake tastings, but this is the original Sake Day event celebrating the Day of Sake in Japan. Think Oktoberfest but with sake, which is much cooler and very now.

Try over 250 imported sakes from Japan that are available in the U.S. Taste a slew of sakes that are only available in Japan, but might be available in the U.S. if Sake Day drinkers enjoy them.

Taste the latest and best craft sake made in the U.S., including Sequoia Sake and Den Sake. Celebrate the U.S. craft sake market with new producers showing their products for the first time, and others who have been selling sake for years.

Use the proprietary and totally unique to Sake Day ordering system called “Try It, Like It, Buy It,” where you can order the exact sake that you try at the event to be delivered at a future date. You can order gifts for friends or simply stock your own sake refrigerator.

Use the “in-and-out” wristband privileges to eat at the many excellent restaurants in Japantown, then return to finish tasting all of the sake that you missed the first time around.

Learn how to order sake the next time you go out for sushi.

For those looking to get into the sake market, Sake Day represents the best way to meet the best people in sake including sake brewers, importers, distributors, educators, retailers, and more.

Receive your own souvenir Sake Day 2019 tasting cup and fully detailed Sake Day 2019 brochure that lists every sake that you can taste.

Sake Day is for beginners and pros alike. Groups are welcome. Call (415) 355-9555 or email [email protected] for group discounts

Guests of Sake Day can get discounted room rates at the newly refurbished Hotel Kabuki, so make a night or weekend of it and get your sake on safely and comfortably.

Drink for a cause. The nonprofit Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California receives all ticket proceeds.

Tickets are $80. Must be 21 and over; bring valid ID. Call True Sake at (415) 355-9555, email [email protected] or click here.