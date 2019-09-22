‘Secret World of Arrietty’ to Be Screened Sept. 29 and 30

GKIDS presents “The Secret World of Arrietty” as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed) and Monday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. (subtitled) at selected theaters.

From the creators of “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo” and Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi comes a gorgeous and adventure-filled adaptation of “The Borrowers,” one of the most beloved children’s books of all time.

In a secret world hidden beneath the floorboards, little people called Borrowers live out of sight of humans. But when brave and tiny Arrietty is out gathering supplies, she is discovered by Shawn, a human boy, and they begin to form a friendship that blossoms into an extraordinary adventure.

The English dub of this sumptuously animated and heartwarming story features the voices of Bridgit Mendler, David Henrie, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Moises Arias and Carol Burnett.

Upcoming: “Spirited Away” on Oct. 27, 28 and 30.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.