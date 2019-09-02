Taking It to the Streets

Classical Japanese Dance, Shugyokan Karate Dojo and Little Tokyo Dance Club will combine dance and martial arts in the 73rd East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, Sept. 8. The parade starts at Cesar Chavez and Mednik at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC7. Pictured: Classical Japanese Dance, led by Nancy Teramura Hayata, earlier this month at the Dragonfest Expo, presented by the Martial Arts History Museum at the Pickwick Gardens Convention Center in Burbank. For more information, visit www.cmcplosangeles.org.

