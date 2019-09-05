Talk on ‘A Divided Korea’ at GLA JACL Meeting

GARDENA — A talk on “A Divided Korea” will be given by Kristine Dennehy, Ph.D., professor, Department of History, CSU Fullerton, at a meeting of the Greater L.A. Chapter of the JACL on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street) in Gardena.

Why was the Korean Peninsula divided in 1945? Why and how have the two states, the Republic of Korea (south) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (north) developed along such radically different paths since their founding in 1948? What role did the Korean War (1950-53) play in perpetuating this division? What are the prospects for reunification today?

Dennehy will address these questions while providing insights into the historical context of these political changes in the wake of Korean independence from Japanese colonial rule (1910-45) in the early 20th century.

All are welcome. For more information, call Louise at (310) 327-3169.