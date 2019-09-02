Talk on ‘Memory Loss and Alzheimer’s’ at Nibei Foundation

“Memory Loss and Alzheimer’s” will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles, as part of its networking meeting/lecture series.

Optional dinner starts at 6 p.m. and is $10 per person. Presentation at 7 p.m.

Speaker: Kimiko Kelly, MPP, community education manager of Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, where she works to increase awareness about dementia and connect community members with free resources and services.

She teaches the Savvy Caregiver workshop, an evidence-based program that is proven to reduce depression and stress and increase the well-being of families experiencing Alzheimer’s. She has more than 16 years of experience working to provide culturally and linguistically sensitive outreach in diverse communities.

Kelly earned her Master’s in Public Policy from UCLA.

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is a nonprofit agency that provides support to community members experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Programs in clude a helpline, case management, support groups, caregiver workshops and professional training. It raises funds in order to provide services for free and contribute to the fight for a cure.

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles has five offices across Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, and more than 50 experienced staff members.

RSVP by Sept. 7 by contacting Naoko Okada, coordinator, at (310) 479-6101, ext. 134, or [email protected] or by visiting www.nibei.org.