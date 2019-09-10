Tamaki to Receive ABA Spirit of Excellence Award

SAN FRANCISCO — Minami Tamaki LLP is proud to announce that partner Donald K. Tamaki is a winner of the ABA Spirit of Excellence Award for 2020. The award will be presented on Feb. 15.

The award celebrates the efforts and accomplishments of lawyers who work to promote a more racially and ethnically diverse legal profession. Awardees excel in their professional settings; personify excellence on the national, state or local level; and demonstrate a commitment to racial and ethnic diversity in law.

Among other accomplishments, Tamaki was on the legal team that reopened the wartime Supreme Court case of Fred Korematsu in the 1980s and obtained a ruling that the government fabricated evidence suggesting that Japanese Americans were disloyal.

