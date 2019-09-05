‘Taste of Miyazaki: Shochu’ at JACCC

“Taste of Miyazaki: Shochu — Mini Lecture, Mini Tastings, Mini Bites” will be presented on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Many people have tried Japan’s traditional shochu and have often wondered, “What is shochu, exactly?” Attend this casual Friday night special event to find out and be treated to a triple treat.

First, a mini-lecture by shochu expert Christopher Pellegrini, who will walk us through Miyazaki’s world-class drink, which distinguishes this region among the makers of Japan’s finest shochu.

Next, a tasting of two Miyazaki Prefecture distilleries, Ochiai and Yanagita, with three pourings from each of these distinguished shochu houses.

And last but not least, small bites of scrumptious barbecued dishes especially prepared by local yakitori chef Hideki.

$20 JACCC members, $25 general. For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.