‘The Traveling Cat Chronicles’ at Japan Foundation L.A.

“The Traveling Cat Chronicles” (2018, 118 minutes) will be screened on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

Road movie adaptation of the bestselling novel by author Hiro Arikawa, whose works “Library Wars” and “Evergreen Love” have already been turned into movies. “Evergreen Love” and “Anonymous Noise” director Koichiro Miki depicts the journey of a boy and cat who share a strong bond.

Satoru (Sota Fukushi) has a cat named Nana (voiced by Mitsuki Takahata), but, due to circumstances, he can’t raise Nana anymore. This gentle boy with a secret boards a silver station wagon with his cat companion and they embark on a “final journey” to find a new owner for Nana. During his journey, he meets his childhood friend and his first love. His unknown past and secret are revealed.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Japanese films are screened every second and fourth Wednesday. Free; reservation not required. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.