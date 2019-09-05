Tule Lake National Monument Unstaffed Until Memorial Day

TULELAKE, Siskiyou County — The National Park Service’s Tule Lake National Monument issued the following statement on Sept. 2:

“As our summer season comes to an end, we just want to remind everyone that the Tule Lake National Monument Visitor Center located at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds is not scheduled to be staffed ’til Memorial Day in May 2020.

“We would like to thank everyone that managed to make it all the way out here and make this a wonderful season. We appreciate all the visitation we have received and we would like you to tell everyone that we are here.

“Tours of the Tule Lake Segregation Center and Camp Tulelake are still available upon request, but should be scheduled at least two weeks in advance. The museum of local history at the fairground is typically open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., but it is a good idea to confirm by calling the fairgrounds at (530) 667-5312.

“For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (530) 667-8119, or visit the Lava Beds Visitor Center.”

On the Web: www.nps.gov/tule