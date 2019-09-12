‘Well Grounded’ Event at Teaching Garden

Join Great Leap and FandangObon for a day of community-building at “Well Grounded: Traditions, Talk Story and Good Earth” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at L.A. Green Grounds Teaching Garden, Boden Street at Carmona Avenue in Los Angeles.

Make bokashi, a fast, easy method for turning your kitchen waste into rich soil.

Walk the garden and appreciate the beauty of this food source.

Harvest your lunch by preparing and eating a healthy meal from the garden.

Talk story. Participants will share their roots and ground themselves.

Limited space available. RSVP to https://www.lagreengrounds.org/bokashi_making.

Wear sunscreen and sun hat. Bring a refillable water bottle; the goal is zero waste.

Supported by the West Adams Neighborhood Council.

Join the 2019 FandangObon Festival on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m .at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. More info at www.greatleap.org.