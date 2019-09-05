‘Yojimbo’ at Vista Theatre on Sept. 15

“Yojimbo” (1961, 110 minutes), directed by Akira Kurosawa, will be screened in 35 mm on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Angeles.

A crafty ronin (Toshiro Mifune) comes to a town divided by two criminal gangs and decides to play them against each other to free the town.

The cast also includes Tatsuya Nakadai, Yoko Tsukasa, Isuzu Yamada, Daisuke Kato, Seizaburo Kawazu, Takashi Shimura and Eijiro Tono.

Upcoming: Two more directed by Kurosawa and starring Mifune — “Sanjuro” (1962, 96 minutes) on Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and “High and Low” (1963, 143 minutes) on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets: https://secretmovieclub.eventbrite.com, https://www.facebook.com/secretmovieclub35mm/