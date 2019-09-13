Yu-Ai Kai Senior Center Appoints New Executive Director

SAN JOSE – The Yu-Ai Kai Board of Directors announces the appointment of Jennifer Masuda (formerly known as Jennifer Wong) as executive director.

Masuda brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit, experience in corporate, start-up environments, and sales and marketing expertise. She has over seven years of service as a staff member at Yu-Ai Kai, most recently as the facility and activities manager at the Akiyama Wellness Center since 2015. She has been instrumental in developing marketing, programing, policies, and systems to improve productivity, increasing participation and revenues for Yu-Ai Kai.

Before to coming to Yu-Ai Kai, Masuda was co-owner/founder of Rain or Shine Communications, a content-based web company that was successfully sold to start-up company Formation Media, where she was a sales director. Prior to this, she was a sales manager and associate publisher at Source Interlink Media in Anaheim.

Prior to publishing, she held various sale and marketing positions in the mobile electronics industry, which brought her to live in places such as New England, Southern California, and Japan.

Masuda has transitioned into her new role, effective July 1. Her familiarity with staff, volunteers, clients, and community members is a huge asset, as is her keen awareness of Yu-Ai Kai’s strengths and weaknesses, and her demonstrated ability to think outside the box to identify and drive progress and change with her personal passion and commitment to Yu-Ai Kai’s mission and vision.

The Board of Directors would also like to take this opportunity to thank Interim Executive Director Mitsu Kumagai, former executive director, for his leadership at the agency for the past four months.

For more information on the agency’s programs and services, visit www.yuaikai.org.