A Joyous Life

“San-kyu very, very much!” Akemi Miyake said in a loud voice, booming with his trademark cheerfulness as he marked his 100th birthday at a gala celebration at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello on Sunday.

More than 350 gathered as Miyake, dressed in all white, received congratulations from many organizations he has been active with during his long life.

Family members wore special happi coats created for the occasion and gathered around the centenarian to lead a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

In August, Miyake was honored as the 2019 Nisei Week grand marshal.

He attributes his longevity to, among other things, snacking on aloe leaves and finding joy in helping others by volunteering his time to community service and being surrounded by friends and family.

