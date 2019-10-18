A Sawtelle Halloween

A free Sawtelle Japantown cultural-community Halloween Ondo costume party, hosted by the Little Tokyo Dance Club, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nora Sterry Elementary School, 1730 Corinth Ave. in West Los Angeles.

The kid-friendly event is for all ages and all are welcome to attend.

The party will start off with the first of two costume parades at 11:15 a.m., trick-or-treating at 12 p.m. and a second costume parade at 12:30 p.m. There will be games, contests, music and entertainment throughout the event.

Free snacks, drinks and finger foods for all to enjoy during the event. For those who would like to help and contribute, feel free to bring candy for trick-or-treating and snack foods to share.

The party will also include a public ondo, Japanese festival folk dancing that is as fun to join as it is to watch, at 1 p.m. It will be a mix of traditional ondo, pop ondo and a few surprises.

Come in a costume, come with your temple, church or organization’s happi coat, come in yukata, kimono, jinbei, or just as you are. Feel free to invite others.

For detailed information go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sawtelle-japantown-cultural-community-halloween-ondo-costume-party-tickets-74637463663