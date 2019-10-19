Aki Matsuri in S.F. Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — Aki Matsuri, a fall festival celebrating a healthy, thriving and peaceful community, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12 to 5 p.m. in San Francisco Japantown, Post and Buchanan streets.

Japantown celebrates the fall by featuring top Japanese cultural groups of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Experience the roar of taiko drumming, the beauty of classical dance, the precision of martial arts and more. There will be performances on two stages. Bring the whole family for a day of culture and art.

Sponsored by East and West Japan Center Malls and Japantown Merchants Association with community partners, including the Japantown Task Force, Japan Center Garage Corporation, San Francisco Taiko Dojo, San Jose Taiko, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, and Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco.